NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Nika Metskhvarishvili had 21 points as ULM topped Stephen F. Austin 82-69 on Tuesday night.
Metskhvarishvili shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers.
Russell Harrison had 14 points for ULM (6-4), which earned its fourth straight victory. Andre Jones added 13 points and six assists. Koreem Ozier had 13 points.
Stephen F. Austin scored 28 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Latrell Jossell scored a career-high 28 points for the Lumberjacks (8-3), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Gavin Kensmil added 19 points. David Kachelries had seven assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.