JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Andre Jones matched his season high with 21 points and Nika Metskhvarishvili made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.6 seconds left as Louisiana-Monroe beat Arkansas State 60-59 on Thursday night.
Koreem Ozier had 14 points and nine rebounds for ULM (11-12, 3-8 Sun Belt Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Metskhvarishvili finished with five points.
Norchad Omier had 23 points and 26 rebounds for the Red Wolves (14-6, 5-3). Keyon Wesley added 14 points and Marquis Eaton had eight assists.
The Warhawks leveled the season series against the Red Wolves. Arkansas State defeated ULM 90-83 on Jan. 8.
