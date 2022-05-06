PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of rain in the forecast and will be made up Aug. 20 as part of a split-admission doubleheader.
The opener will begin at 1:05 p.m., with the originally scheduled game still set for 7:15 p.m.
Max Scherzer (4-0, 2.61 ERA) had been slated to pitch for the first-place Mets, who stunned Philadelphia by rallying for seven runs in the ninth inning of an 8-7 victory in the series opener Thursday night.
Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93) was lined up to start for the Phillies, who have lost five of six.
The game was called off more than six hours before it was supposed to begin. It was the third major league game on Friday's slate postponed early in the day because of inclement weather, including Dodgers-Cubs in Chicago and Rangers-Yankees in New York.
