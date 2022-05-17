Mets leadoff man Brandon Nimmo fouled a ball off his right knee and left New York's game Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Nimmo swung at a pitch from left-hander Génesis Cabrera in the seventh inning and drilled it into the inside of his knee. He hobbled near home plate and was visited by a trainer, but he finished the at-bat. He hit a grounder to second base and tried futilely to sprint and beat it out.
The 29-year-old Nimmo limped off the field and was replaced in center field by Travis Jankowski.
A free agent after the season, Nimmo is batting .292 with a .397 on-base percentage atop New York's order.
