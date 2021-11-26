NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar have agreed to a free agent contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because the agreement was pending a physical and hadn't been announced. MLB Network reported the contract will pay Escobar $20 million over two years.
The 32-year-old Escobar was a first-time All-Star in 2021, when he batted .253 with 28 homers, 90 RBIs and a .786 OPS for Arizona and Milwaukee. The switch-hitter has been a solid offensive contributor and a steady defender at third base the past four seasons, except for a slump during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
The Mets split time at the hot corner with several players last season, with Jonathan Villar appearing there in 97 games, J.D. Davis in 50 games, Luis Guillorme in 27 games and four other players making at least one appearance. Villar is a free agent, and Davis has been shaky defensively.
Escobar has also played second base and first base, bringing useful versatility to the club, especially if it doesn't bring back free agent Javier Baez.
