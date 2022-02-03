Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Meta Platforms Inc., down $85.24 to $237.76.
Facebook's parent company gave investors a weak revenue forecast.
Spotify Technology SA, down $32.16 to $159.76.
The music-streaming service gave investors a weak forecast for a closely watched measure of its earnings.
T-Mobile US Inc., up $11.20 to $120.78.
The wireless carrier's fourth-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.
Biogen Inc., down $4.79 to $220.17
The drug maker gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the year.
Humana Inc., up $24.99 to $426.21.
The health insurer's fourth-quarter earnings beat analysts' forecasts.
Ralph Lauren Corp., up $4.01 to $117.68.
The upscale clothing company reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.
Red Rock Resorts Inc., up $1.49 to $45.77.
The casino and entertainment facility operator handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
McKesson Corp., up $8.96 to $267.42.
The prescription drug distributor raised its profit forecast for the year.
