DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Messier overpowered a small field of 2-year-old rivals to win the $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes by 3 1/2 lengths on Sunday at Del Mar for trainer Bob Baffert.
Ridden by Flavien Prat, Messier ran seven furlongs in 1:22.74 and paid $4.40 and $2.60 as the 6-5 favorite. There was no show wagering because of the four-horse field.
Messier, a Canadian-bred named for six-time Stanley Cup champion Mark Messier, is a son of 2003 Belmont Stakes winner Empire Maker. He earned his first stakes win in his third career start. The victory, worth $60,000, increased his earnings to $105,600.
Forbidden Kingdom returned $4. Winning Map was third.
Baffert and Prat combined to win the $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes with 2-year-old filly Eda on Saturday.
