PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain's match at Leipzig in the Champions League because of hamstring and knee pain, the club said Tuesday.
Messi was replaced at halftime of PSG's 2-1 victory over Lille in the French league on Friday with coach Mauricio Pochettino describing the substitution as a “precaution.”
PSG leads its Champions League group and plays last-place Leipzig on Wednesday.
“Leo Messi has discomfort in his left hamstring and pain in his knee following a contusion,” the club said.
Kylian Mbappe missed Friday's game with an infection but was included in the squad for the match against Leipzig.
Two weeks ago, Messi scored twice as PSG rallied to beat Leipzig 3-2 in Paris.
