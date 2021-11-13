MACON, Ga. (AP) — Fred Payton connected with Drake Starks for Mercer's only touchdown and the Bears' defense made it stand up in a 10-6 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday.
Payton threw 4 yards to Starks for a touchdown late in the second quarter for a 7-6 Mercer lead and Devin Folser added a 38-yard field goal late in the fourth as Mercer (7-2, 6-1 Southern Conference) remained tied for first place with East Tennessee State.
Chattanooga (6-4, 5-2) fell out of the first place tie, managing one touchdown — Ailym Ford's 10-yard run — and blowing several scoring opportunities. Aaron Sears missed the PAT after Ford's touchdown and also missed field goal tries of 41 and 22 yards.
The Mocs' Ty Boeck returned an interception 85 yards to give Chattanooga the ball at Mercer's 10-yard line but the Bears held on defense and Sears missed the 22-yard try late in the third quarter.
In the fourth, Mercer's Lance Wise picked off a pass and Ken Standley recovered a fumble to preserve the Bears' lead.
