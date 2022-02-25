The recent Seattle Times “Mental Health Project” focused on adult mental health. Recent articles have noted the failures in the children’s mental health and child welfare systems.
We are seeing a cataclysmic breakdown in human and social services for those in need. These problems cannot be solved by “nibbling around the edges.” If we are to address this crisis in care, it will take the concerted efforts of the governor and Legislature.
We know what works in supporting persons with mental health disorders. Unfortunately, effective programs have disappeared or are underfunded.
Jere G. LaFollette, Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.