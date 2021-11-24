In recent weeks, The Seattle Times has published articles concerning mental-health issues, asking how we can improve the system.
And also recently, this: “Washington gets another positive state revenue forecast” [Nov. 19, Local News]:
Maybe it’s time for this state to stop the talk and walk the walk. Maybe, just maybe, this Legislature could designate all the budget reserves to mental health.
How about a nurse for every middle school?
How about a new Western Washington mental-health hospital? (Yes, tear down the current Western State Hospital in Lakewood.)
How about doubling the mental-health professionals across the state?
How about building more mental-health placement centers for those patients not serious enough for Western and needing help and a temporary placement outside of jail?
These are just a few humble suggestions. I am quite sure that if you polled any current mental-health workers they would have many more solid suggestions.
If not now, when? If not when, why?
Randy Fillingim, Seattle
