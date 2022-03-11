FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jalen Duren added 21 points and 20 rebounds, Lester Quinones scored a career-high 22 points and Memphis topped Central Florida 85-69 in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.
DeAndre Williams had 14 points for Memphis (20-9). Josh Minott added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Darius Perry scored a season-high 23 points and had seven assists for the Knights (18-12). Dre Fuller Jr. added 14 points. Darius Johnson had seven assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.