MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Memphis and the University of Memphis will be spending at least $150 million to renovate and renovate the home of the annual Liberty Bowl before the 2025 season.
The renovation announced Thursday could reach $200 million for the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Memphis studied options of renovating the current stadium or building a new one. The renovation project also could help make Memphis more attractive to a Power Five conference looking to expand.
“It will optimize our position in the rapidly evolving landscape of intercollegiate athletics in a more manageable and efficient timeframe," Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch said. "This is the most strategically achievable option for us to pursue and make a game-changing impact at a critical time for our program.”
The project plans to change the west side with new premium seating options, a hospitality halo space around the stadium, adding family boxes in the north end zone area and party deck patios for students in the south end.
