TULSA, Okla. (AP) — After falling behind 48-33 late in the second half, Memphis outscored Tulsa by 17 the rest of the way to earn the 83-81 win on Sunday.
Tyler Harris had a season-high 24 points to lead the Tigers.
Josh Minott had 18 points and nine rebounds for Memphis (10-8, 4-4 American Athletic Conference). Alex Lomax added seven assists.
Tulsa totaled 46 first-half points, a season high for the team.
Jeriah Horne had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (6-11, 0-6), who have now lost six straight games. Darien Jackson added 15 points. Sam Griffin had 13 points.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Hurricane on the season. Memphis defeated Tulsa 67-64 on Jan. 4.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
