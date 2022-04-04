EVERETT — A procession and memorial service was held Monday for Everett police Officer Dan Rocha, who was fatally shot while confronting a suspect in a parking lot late last month.
The memorial service for Rocha, 41, at Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena on Monday afternoon was to be followed by a procession.
Authorities said Rocha, who joined the force in 2017, was fatally shot in the head at least twice after he and suspect Richard Rotter got into an altercation March 25 in the parking lot of a Starbucks.
KOMO reports Rotter was the subject of a suspicious persons call and prosecutors said Rocha saw him transferring guns from one car to another.
Rotter, 50, has been charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the officer’s death and was being held at the Snohomish County Jail in lieu of a $5 million bond.
