A memorial fund has been set up to support the family and memorial costs for Everett police Officer Dan Rocha, who was killed in the line of duty last week.
Rocha, 41, died Friday after a man shot him and later drove his car over him while fleeing the scene.
The shooting occurred after Rocha had approached a 50-year-old man for suspicious activity in an Everett Starbucks parking lot, according to police. The suspect was captured by police after a pursuit that ended in a multiple-car collision.
Rocha had served with the Everett Police Department since 2017, the department said in a statement. He first worked in parking enforcement and in 2018 became a fully commissioned police officer.
The official memorial fund to support Rocha's family was announced by the Everett Police Department in a news release Sunday.
Donations to the fund can be made online, or in person at all branches of Coastal Community Bank, with checks payable to VSS-Dan Rocha Memorial. The city of Everett also will accept checks or cash donations at the clerks office at 2930 Wetmore Ave., Suite 1-A, Everett, WA 98201.
