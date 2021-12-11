HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Tommy Mellott accounted for five touchdowns to help Montana State beat No. 1 seed Sam Houston 42-19 on Saturday night in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs and snapped the Bearkats' 22-game win streak.
Eighth-seeded Montana State (11-2), which did not participate in the spring season brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, plays South Dakota State — which upset No. 5 seed Villanova in another quarterfinal game — next weekend. The Bobcats also advanced to the semifinals in 2019 before losing 42-14 to eventual-champion North Dakota State. South Dakota State lost to the Bearkats in last May's championship game.
Mellott and Lance McCutcheon connected on a 30-yard pass and the Bearkats called for face mask and pass interference penalties before wide receiver Willie Patterson took a direct snap, rolled to his right and threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Mellott. Four plays later, after Tre Webb intercepted a pass by Sam Houston's Eric Schmid, Mellott dropped a 31-yard TD pass over the shoulder of tightly-covered Patterson's shoulder to make it 14-0 with 11:43 left in the first quarter.
Mellott added a 1-yard touchdown run early in the second and scored on a 2-yard run to give the Bobcats a 28-0 lead with 7:46 left in the first half.
Sam Houston (11-1), the defending national champion, lost for the first time since a 31-28 loss to Northwestern State on November 16, 2019.
Mellott was 6-of-11 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns and added 76 yards rushing on 17 carries. The freshman made his first career start in last week's second-round win over UT Martin, following starting quarterback Matthew McKay's announcement that he was entering the transfer portal.
Eric Schmid was 27-of-39 passing for 354 yards and two touchdowns but threw three interceptions for Sam Houston.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.