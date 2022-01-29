CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — John Meeks had 22 points as College of Charleston defeated Northeastern 81-63 on Saturday.
Brenden Tucker had 14 points for College of Charleston (11-9, 3-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Reyne Smith added 12 points. Dimitrius Underwood had 10 points and six assists.
Nikola Djogo had 17 points and six rebounds for the Huskies (6-15, 0-10), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Shaquille Walters added 13 points. Chris Doherty had nine rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.