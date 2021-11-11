CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — John Meeks scored 19 points and Brenden Tucker scored 17 off the bench on 6-for-8 shooting and Charleston beat South Carolina State 106-74 on Thursday night.
Charleston built a 19-0 lead and never trailed. It was the first time Charleston surpassed 100 points in a season opener since 1972.
Meeks and Tucker were two of six players to reach double digits in scoring for the Cougars and 11 total entered the scoring column.
Cam Jones scored 15 points and Deaquan Williams 14 for South Carolina State (0-2).
__
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.