NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Eli Lilly and Co., up $25.90 to $275.28.
The pharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on its financial forecasts and drug development.
Medtronic Plc., down $6.75 to $104.94.
The medical device maker received a warning from regulators about operations at its diabetes business.
CMC Materials Inc., up $49.53 to $195.50.
Entegris is buying the chipmaking equipment supplier for about $6.5 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
Toyota Motor Corp., up $5.97 to $186.75
The automaker gave investors an encouraging production forecast for January.
REV Group Inc., down $4.06 to $11.87.
The maker of ambulances, busses and other vehicles reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Nucor Corp., down $10.20 to $108.22.
The steel maker gave investors a disappointing fourth-quarter profit forecast.
Roku Inc., down $17.61 to $203.94.
The video streaming company lost a patent dispute with the TV remote maker.
Progressive Corp., up $4.67 to $101.81.
Investors were encouraged by the insurance company's monthly financial update for November.
