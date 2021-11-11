ALICANTE, Spain (AP) — Scott McTominay will miss Scotland's World Cup qualifying match against Moldova because of a throat infection.
The Manchester United midfielder was sent home from Scotland's training base in Spain ahead of Friday's game at Moldova, but he could still face Denmark on Monday.
“Unfortunately, Scott McTominay has picked up a bit of a throat virus so we have sent Scott home to rest and recuperate and hopefully he will join us again at the weekend,” Scotland coach Steve Clarke said Thursday.
Denmark has already qualified in Group F and second-place Scotland can secure a place in the playoffs with three points on Friday. Israel is four points behind Scotland.
