NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan McKoy had a career-high 21 points, on seven 3-pointers, as Merrimack edged past Long Island 82-77 on Friday.
Mikey Watkins had 16 points and six assists for Merrimack (7-8, 2-0 Northeast Conference). Jordan Minor and Malik Edmead each had 12 points.
Merrimack posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.
Ty Flowers had 23 points and five assists for the Sharks (3-9, 0-2). Isaac Kante and Eral Penn each had 18 points.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
