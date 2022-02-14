HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Dayvion McKnight tossed in 26 points and Camron Justice scored 24 to lead Western Kentucky to an 87-77 victory over Southern Miss on Monday night.
McKnight shot 8 for 10 from the line and added seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (15-11, 7-6 Conference USA), who won for a fifth straight time. Luke Frampton had 13 points, while Jairus Hamilton scored 11.
Isaih Moore scored a season-high 25 points and had 12 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-18, 1-10), who have now lost seven games in a row. Tyler Stevenson added 15 points. DeAndre Pinckney had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Walyn Napper had nine points and 11 assists.
