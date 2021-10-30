TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Rasean McKay threw two touchdown passes and Jaylen McCloud ran for a score as Florida A&M breezed to a 26-3 victory over Grambling in Southwestern Athletic Conference play on Saturday.
The Rattlers (6-2, 4-1) used McKay's 15-yard TD pass to Jah'Marae Sheread in the first quarter and a 6-yarder to Jermaine Hawkins in the second, followed by McCloud's 1-yard TD run, to take a 21-0 lead at halftime.
The only scoring in the second half was a 35-yard field goal by Garrett Urban for the Tigers (3-5, 2-3). The Rattlers managed a safety and a 44-yard field goal by Jose Romo-Martinez.
McKay completed 20 of 34 passes for 204 yards with an interception for A&M. Xavier Smith had seven catches for 72 yards.
Elijah Walker and Aldon Clark combined to complete just 7 of 20 passes for 66 yards. Clark led Grambling with 58 yards on two carries. The Tigers managed just 187 yards of offense.
