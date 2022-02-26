BOSTON (AP) — Hunter McIntosh had 21 points as Elon beat Northeastern 67-54 on Saturday.
Darius Burford had 15 points for Elon (10-21, 7-11 Colonial Athletic Association). Michael Graham added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Zac Ervin had eight rebounds.
Jason Strong had 14 points for the Huskies (8-21, 2-16). Jahmyl Telfort added 13 points. Nikola Djogo had eight rebounds.
The Phoenix improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. Elon defeated Northeastern 79-62 on Dec. 29.
