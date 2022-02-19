LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — John McGriff had a career-high 21 points as Binghamton topped UMass Lowell 78-64 on Saturday.
Dan Petcash had 19 points for Binghamton (11-13, 8-7 America East Conference). Kellen Amos added 12 points and six rebounds. Jacob Falko had 10 points.
Allin Blunt had 15 points for the River Hawks (13-13, 5-9). Ayinde Hikim added 14 points. John Hall had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the River Hawks for the season. Binghamton defeated UMass Lowell 68-63 on Jan. 2.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.