FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored a school-record 48 points, 37 in the second half, and Liberty edged Florida Gulf Coast 78-75 on Saturday night.
McGhee's 48 points are the season high in Division I. He scored the first 13 points of the second half as the Flames erased a nine-point halftime deficit.
McGhee made 16 of 25 shots, including 8 of 14 3-pointers. He was 8 for 8 from the free-throw line.
Shiloh Robinson shot a perfect 7-for-7 from the field, scoring 16 points for the Flames (12-6, 3-0 Atlantic Sun).
Caleb Catto led the Eagles (11-7, 1-3) with 23 points.
