LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 23 points as Liberty easily beat Carver College 95-36 on Monday night.
Brody Peebles had 14 points and seven rebounds for Liberty (6-4), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Shiloh Robinson added 10 points. Micaiah Abii had 10 points.
Liberty dominated the first half and led 48-21 at the break. The Flames' 47 points in the second half were a season high for the team.
Antwon Ferrell had 10 points for the Cougars.
