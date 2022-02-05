RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 21 points as Liberty topped Eastern Kentucky 91-84 on Saturday night.
McGhee made 6 of 9 3-pointers and added six assists. Keegan McDowell had 19 points and eight rebounds for Liberty (17-7, 8-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive road victory. Shiloh Robinson added 15 points. Kyle Rode had 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Jomaru Brown scored a season-high 24 points for the Colonels (11-13, 3-7). Curt Lewis scored a career-high 21 points. Michael Moreno had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
