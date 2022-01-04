DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Darius McGhee and Shiloh Robinson scored 16 points apiece and Liberty beat Stetson 75-59 on Tuesday night in an ASUN Conference opener for both teams.
Kyle Rode added 12 points for the Flames (10-6, 1-0) and Keegan McDowell and Brody Peebles each scored 11.
Rob Perry scored 18 points for the Hatters (6-8, 0-1). Chase Johnston scored 13 and Christiaan Jones 11.
