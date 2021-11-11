BALTIMORE (AP) — Keith McGee scored a career-high 27 points as Morgan State rolled past Penn State-Allegheny 126-71 on Thursday night.
McGee shot 12 for 13 from the field and had eight steals.
Lagio Grantsaan added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Morgan State (2-0). De’Torrion Ware had 17 points and six rebounds.
Stalin Oaks had 12 points for the Nittany Lions. Isiah Edmundson and Bryce Phillips added 11 points apiece.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
