BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Koby McEwen had a season-high 31 points as Weber State topped Montana State 85-75 on Thursday night.
McEwen made 5 of 7 3-pointers and shot 8 for 10 from the line.
Dillon Jones had 19 points for Weber State (10-4, 3-0 Big Sky Conference). Jamison Overton added 16 points. Dyson Koehler had 11 points.
Jubrile Belo scored a season-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Bobcats (9-5, 1-2), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Xavier Bishop added 12 points. Amin Adamu had 10 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
