FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Koby McEwen had 20 points as Weber State rolled past Northern Arizona 73-49 on Saturday.
McEwen shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.
Dillon Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Weber State (20-10, 13-6 Big Sky Conference).
Nik Mains had 11 points for the Lumberjacks (9-20, 5-13), whose losing streak stretched to five games.
Jalen Cone had only 3 points despite entering the contest as the Lumberjacks' leading scorer at 19 points per game. He shot 14 percent from 3-point range (1 of 7).
The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks for the season. Weber State defeated Northern Arizona 67-44 on Dec. 2.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
