FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Marquez McCray threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score and Sacred Heart rolled to a 27-0 victory over winless Wagner in Northeast Conference play on Saturday.
Noah Gettman's 35-yard field goal was the only scoring in the first quarter. McCray connected with Malik Grant for a 35-yard touchdown to make it 10-0 early in the second quarter and Julius Chestnut added a 1-yard TD late to give the Pioneers (7-3, 5-1) a 17-0 lead at halftime.
McCray's 6-yard TD run and a 25-yard field goal by Gettman came in the third quarter and capped the scoring. After Gettman's field goal lightning arrived and the game was called.
McCray completed 13 of 22 passes for 214 yards with one interception for Sacred Heart. Chestnut ran for 106 yards on 14 carries
DQ Vinson completed 4 of 12 passes for 35 yards for the Seahawks (0-10, 0-6). Wagner managed just 119 total yards.
