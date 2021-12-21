BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Justin McCall had 16 points and Grehlon Easter made two free throws with a second left as Cal State Bakersfield narrowly beat Dartmouth 61-57 on Tuesday.
David Walker had 11 points for Cal State Bakersfield (5-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Justin Edler-Davis added seven rebounds.
Brendan Barry had 19 points for the Big Green (3-8), whose losing streak reached seven games. Garrison Wade added 12 points. Aaryn Rai had nine rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
