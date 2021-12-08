YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Bryce McBride came off the bench to score 19 points to carry Eastern Michigan to a 60-58 win over Niagara on Wednesday night.
Jordon Cintron stole the ball with 11 seconds left but after a timeout Julian Mackey missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left for Niagara.
Monty Scott had 11 points for Eastern Michigan (4-5), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Colin Golson Jr. added 11 points.
Marcus Hammond had 17 points and six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (3-6). Greg Kuakumensah added 13 points. Julian Mackey had 11 points.
