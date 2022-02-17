YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Josh Mballa had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Jeenathan Williams added 18 points as Buffalo got past Eastern Michigan 83-69 on Thursday.
Ronaldo Segu chipped in 16 points and Maceo Jack had 11 points for Buffalo (15-8, 9-4 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory.
Noah Farrakhan had 14 points for the Eagles (9-17, 4-11). Nathan Scott added 13 points and seven rebounds. Darion Spottsville had seven rebounds.
The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Buffalo defeated Eastern Michigan 102-64 on Feb. 8.
