HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Bryson Mozone scored 26 points and South Carolina Upstate defeated Hampton 85-78 on Wednesday night.
Jordan Gainey added 18 points for the Spartans (10-11, 7-2 Big South Conference). Dalvin White added 13 points. Mysta Goodloe had 12. Mozone also had eight rebounds.
Russell Dean scored 24 points for the Pirates (6-13, 2-6). Dean made 12 of 14 free throws. Dajour Dickens had 17 points and nine rebounds. Najee Garvin had 15 points.
