The number of available officers at the Seattle Police Department is worsening.
In the first quarter of this year, the department had hoped to hire 40 new officers. Instead, it brought on only 13. At the same time, while SPD expected 24 officers to leave, 43 tendered their resignations.
SPD has now lowered the number of new officers it expects to hire this year to 98 from 125. Bike teams, community-policing teams, domestic violence and elder-abuse detectives — all have been pressed into service responding to 911 calls, pushing those vital endeavors lower in priority.
“We’ve had to move several detectives out of their units and move them back to patrol,” said interim Chief Adrian Diaz at a recent Seattle City Council meeting. “If we don’t have an officer to respond to a sexual assault, we’re never going to have the follow up in order to investigate it.”
This situation can be characterized as nothing other than a continued failure of Seattle government. It will take urgent and coordinated action to fix. So far, neither is in evidence at City Hall.
While Mayor Bruce Harrell has toned down his election rhetoric about policing, it is Councilmember Sara Nelson who is emerging as the city's leader on public safety, recognizing the problem and coming up with a solution.
The lack of officers creates about $4.1 million of unused salary savings this year. Nelson wants the council to redirect unspent moneys to officer hiring incentives.
It’s not a new concept. The council passed hiring incentives in 2019. Jurisdictions including Auburn, Bellevue and Tacoma have some kind of incentives for new recruits and those coming from other departments.
Councilmember Lisa Herbold — who signed on to an effort to defund SPD by 50% two years ago — came up with her own limited proposal. She would use $650,000 to pay for new hires' moving expenses and to hire an additional SPD recruiter.
Her about-face from defunding Seattle police is a welcome turn, but her effort doesn’t come close to solving the problem. Considering the value of hiring local people to enforce local laws, paying for moving expenses is only a partial solution at best.
Herbold has chosen not to collaborate with Nelson, and instead offers a competing proposal. Swing votes on the council seem to be cautiously lifting a finger to the wind. Others such as Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda continue to see the police budget as ripe to be raided. To her, dwindling numbers of officers results in the dubious outcome of leaving more taxpayer money to spend on other things besides public safety.
Here is where Mayor Harrell should step in and employ some of the political capital he earned by winning 58% of the vote in the November election. Clarity and leadership are critically needed at this juncture.
Answering questions from the editorial board, Harrell’s spokesperson said hiring incentives can be “a useful tool,” but, he said, it’s not enough to attract new officers to meet the SPD’s hiring gap.
On the other hand, the mayor “would support authority from the council to include incentives as part of his comprehensive recruitment strategy.” Harrell would share details of that strategy “before summer.”
“Before summer” is here, Mr. Mayor. The council is likely to vote on some kind of moving expenses package or financial incentives this month.
Harrell should be unequivocal about supporting financial incentives to hire cops. It’s a necessary part of a package that could include other things. Most important, the mayor should bring council members together and get it done in a way that sends a clear message to current and future officers: We want you.
The time to do so is now.
