Re: “Harrell emphasizes COVID recovery, crime in first State of the City address” [Feb. 15, Local News]:
Mayor Bruce Harrell’s leadership and effectiveness will be judged by his ability to bring us back to normal, of course, and none too soon.
But I’d like to see one move back to the basic idea unaddressed: simply enforcing existing laws. This is as essential. It should preclude new programs that most citizens of our city know will not work.
Terry Hofman, Seattle
