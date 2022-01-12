GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Maye had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lift North Carolina A&T to a 67-59 win over Hampton on Wednesday night.
Justin Brooks had 12 points and six rebounds for North Carolina A&T (8-9, 3-0 Big South Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jeremy Robinson added 11 points and Marcus Watson had seven rebounds.
Raymond Bethea Jr. scored a career-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds for the Pirates (4-9, 0-2). Marquis Godwin added 10 points and six rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.