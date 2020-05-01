What used to be an annual May Day march for workers' and immigration rights has taken on a different look this year due to coronavirus stay-at-home restrictions.
This year, the march from Judkins Park to downtown Seattle has been canceled. Instead, march sponsors El Comité and the May 1st Action Coalition have scheduled a vehicle caravan from South Seattle to Olympia for a rally at the Capitol Campus to demand protections for the state’s most vulnerable workers and their families in a time of economic uncertainty. Other demands include state assistance for undocumented workers who play essential roles in the economy but are not eligible for state benefits.
Participants are being urged to follow best practices by maintaining social distancing, wearing protective masks and being mindful of others’ health concerns.
A second vehicle caravan is scheduled at noon to circle Amazon headquarters in downtown Seattle to support a tax on the city's largest businesses to provide relief to working families during the coronavirus crisis and to create jobs.
In the past, May Day events in Seattle have been peaceful during the day but marred by violence in the evening. While the march was generally peaceful, crowds would gather afterward and clash with police.
In 2011, the march was disrupted when about 75 self-proclaimed anarchists moved through downtown, blended with nonviolent protesters. The anarchists, wearing black, smashed windows of banks, retailers and a federal courthouse on a noontime vandalism spree. Seattle police arrested a handful of people after dozens of buildings were damaged, and felony charges were eventually filed.
In 2013, peaceful marches, rallies and protests for worker rights were held in the daytime, but at night people wearing masks and black clothing smashed windows in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Police were better prepared the following year, but 17 people were arrested and eight officers were injured downtown.
In 2015, the day began once again with peaceful marches for immigrant rights. That night, though, an anti-capitalist march turned violent on Capitol Hill and demonstrators smashed windows, overturned trash bins and threw bottles and rocks. Police used pepper spray and blast balls to contain the crowd. Police later took criticism for heavy-handed tactics and a December 2015 report found officers sometimes shot blast balls into areas with peaceful demonstrators.
In the past few years, tensions and violence have gone down, exemplified perhaps by an incident at a 2018 May Day rally when pro-Trump and anti-Trump demonstrators squared off but then shared a "peace joint."
Throughout the day, Seattle Times reporters will be checking in from Westlake Park, City Hall (where a Proud Boys rally is scheduled for noon) and other areas.