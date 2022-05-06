NEW YORK (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks were fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for players and coaches straying too far onto the court from the bench in a Game 2 loss to Phoenix in the Western Conference semifinals.
Coach Jason Kidd criticized the decision before Game 3 in Dallas, saying the league is focusing on the wrong things. He said players cheering their teammates should be celebrated rather than punished.
The NBA said the violations occurred during live action in the Suns' 129-109 victory on Wednesday. The win gave Phoenix a 2-0 lead in the series.
