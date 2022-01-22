BOSTON (AP) — Sukhmail Mathon had 23 points and 13 rebounds as Boston University beat Lehigh 80-74 on Saturday.
Javante McCoy had 13 points for Boston University (13-8, 4-4 Patriot League) as did Jonas Harper. Walter Whyte had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Jeameril Wilson had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (7-13, 5-3). Evan Taylor added 16 points as did Keith Higgins Jr had 16 points.
___
___
