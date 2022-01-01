BOSTON (AP) — Sukhmail Mathon had a career-high 21 points plus 18 rebounds as Boston University beat Bucknell 63-61 on Saturday in a Patriot League opener.
Mathon made two free throws with 58 seconds remaining for a 62-59 lead and added another with two seconds left after Andrew Funk scored for Bucknell.
Javante McCoy had 17 points for Boston University (10-4, 1-0 Patriot League). Walter Whyte added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Funk had 25 points for the Bison (3-10, 0-1). Andre Screen added 10 points, three assists and three blocks. Josh Adoh also scored 10 points.
