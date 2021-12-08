BOSTON (AP) — Sukhmail Mathon tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Boston University to a 72-62 win over UMass Lowell on Wednesday night.
Jonas Harper had 17 points for Boston University (8-3), which won its fourth consecutive game. Javante McCoy added 14 points. Fletcher Tynen had nine rebounds.
UMass Lowell scored 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Everette Hammond had 16 points and six rebounds for the River Hawks (6-4). Kalil Thomas also had 16 points. Justin Faison had 11 points.
