A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:
FRANCE
Nantes hosts Brest for a place in the quarterfinals of the French Cup. It could be quite a close contest with the mid-table sides fairly evenly matched in the league and separated by just four points. Nantes is among France's most storied clubs with eight league titles and three French Cups. The last cup success was in 2000, however, and Nantes has spent much of the past few seasons battling relegation. Things are more stable now under coach Antoine Kombouare, who played for the club as a rugged defender from 1983-90, and the side plays better attacking soccer than in previous years. Brest has never won the French Cup and only twice reached the quarterfinals.
