At Augusta National Golf Club=
Augusta, Ga.=
All Times EDT=
a-amateur=
Thursday-Friday
8 a.m.-10:56 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, J.J. Spaun.
8:11 a.m.-11:18 a.m. — Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, a-Austin Greaser.
8:22 a.m.-11:29 a.m. — Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari.
8:33 a.m.-11:40 a.m. — Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi.
8:44 a.m.-11:51 a.m. — Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, K.H. Lee.
8:55 a.m.-12:02 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young.
9:06 a.m.-12:13 p.m. — Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs.
9:17 a.m.-12:24 p.m. — Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, a-Aaron Jarvis.
9:39 a.m.-12:35 p.m. — Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes.
9:50 a.m.-12:57 p.m. — Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch.
10:01 a.m.-1:08 p.m. — Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry.
10:12 a.m.-1:19 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood.
10:23 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey.
10:34 a.m.-1:41 p.m. — Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann.
10:45 a.m.-1:52 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, a-James Piot.
10:56 a.m.-2:03 p.m. — Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau.
11:18 a.m.-8 a.m. — Sandy Lyle, a-Stewart Hagestad.
11:29 a.m.-8:11 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ.
11:40 a.m.-8:22 a.m. — Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis.
11:51 a.m.-8:33 a.m. — Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, a-Laird Shepherd.
12:02 p.m.-8:44 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya.
12:13 p.m.-8:55 a.m. — Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners.
12:24 p.m.-9:06 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert.
12:35 p.m.-9:17 a.m. — Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, a-Keita Nakajima.
12:57 p.m.-9:39 a.m. — Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im.
1:08 p.m.-9:50 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III.
1:19 p.m.-10:01 a.m. — Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns.
1:30 p.m.-10:12 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa.
1:41 p.m.-10:23 a.m. — Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm.
1:52 p.m.-10:34 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele.
2:03 p.m.-10:45 a.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy.
