PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Rienk Mast had a season-high 23 points to go along with 13 rebounds and Bradley rolled past Evansville 79-47 in Missouri Valley Conference play on Wednesday night.
Terry Roberts had 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Braves (8-9, 2-3), who had a season-high 20 assists.
Jawaun Newton had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Purple Aces (4-11, 0-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Shamar Givance added 16 points. Preston Phillips had nine rebounds.
