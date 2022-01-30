PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Rienk Mast finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds to power Bradley to a 67-52 victory over Indiana State on Sunday.
Mast knocked down 8 of 14 shots for the Braves (12-10, 6-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Malevy Leons pitched in with 15 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots. Terry Roberts had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Micah Thomas led the Sycamores (9-11, 2-6) with 17 points. Kailex Stephens scored 10.
